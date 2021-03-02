Offaly's Cconsult Engineering Design takes pride in their innovative problem solving

Cconsult Engineering Design Limited is a consulting engineering firm established in 2019 in Tullamore.

Owner and Director Cormac Allen has over 19 years of experience in engineeing consultancy and construction in Ireland and Europe in projects ranging from domestic construction through to pharmaceutical and heavy industrial projects.

Cconsult Engineering Design takes pride in their innovative problem solving and bespoke structural engineering solutions.

They offer large range of services to clients

Structural Engineering Design Services

Cconsult have over 19 years experience in the design and specification of reinforced concrete and structural steel structures in all sectors of the construction industry. Cconsult Engineering Design also provide insulated raft foundation and insulated concrete formwork design services for all major insulation manufacturers and suppliers.

Civil Engineering Design Services

Cconsult can ensure your civil engineering drainage design is up to the rigours of climate change, the expected increase in rainfall duration and intensities while maintaining an economical design. Please don’t hesitate to give us a call to discuss your drainage and surface water attenuation requirements.

Assigned & Design Certifier Roles

Cconsult have acted as the both the Assigned and Design Certifier on several projects across Ireland in the domestic, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors. If you have a project that falls within the rigours of the Building Control (Amended) Regulations, please give us a call to discuss your requirements.

Project Supervisor for the Design Process Role

Cconsult knows that Health & Safety is one of your top priorities for your project. If you need guidance or more involved interaction for your projects, such as Preliminary Health & Safety Plans or Method Statement Review, please don’t hesitate to give us a call to discuss your health & safety requirements.

Pre Purchase Condition Surveys

Cconsult knows that due diligence is now an essential part of any transaction involving property and existing structures. We have the experience to help identify any possible structural issues prior to you committing to a sale. Give us a call to discuss how we can help.

Planning & Legal Mapping Services

Cconsult can provide with you the certainty you require with respect to legal mapping. We can offer a complete service of site survey, area certification and production of title maps for submission to the property registration authority.

Fire Safety Certification Applications

Cconsult knows that getting your Fire Safety Certification right first time is essential in getting your project heading in the right direction. Ensuring coordination between your Fire Consultant drawing and those of the project Architect is key. If your project needs a fire safety certificate application or you have a structure with possible fire safety issues, don't hesitate to give us a call to discuss your requirements and next steps

Disability Access Certification Applications

Cconsult have successfully applied for Disability Access Certification on behalf of several clients. Should you want to discuss your disability access requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Domestic House Construction Supervision & Stage Payment Certification Services

Cconsult have successfully acted for numerous clients across the midlands providing domestic housing design, construction supervision and stage payments services. Please contact us for further details.

Want to find out more?

If you would like to find out about any of these services please call 087 231 9810 or email at cormac@cconsult.ie