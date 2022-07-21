Search

21 Jul 2022

NASA set date for test flight of giant moon rocket

NASA set date for test flight of giant moon rocket

On the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, Nasa announced that it is shooting for a late August launch of its new moon rocket.

Nasa will attempt the more than month-long lunar test flight with three mannequins, but no astronauts, as early as August 29.

There are also two launch dates in early September, before Nasa would have to stand down for two weeks.

Nasa’s Jim Free noted the test flight begins “our Artemis programme to go back to the Moon”.

The space agency’s new lunar programme is named Artemis after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

The 30-story Space Launch System rocket and attached Orion capsule are currently in the hangar at Kennedy Space Centre, following repairs stemming from last month’s countdown test.

Fuel leaks and other technical trouble cropped up during Nasa’s repeated launch rehearsals at the pad.

Nasa officials assured reporters on Wednesday that the problems have been resolved and that testing is almost complete.

But they cautioned the launch dates could slip, depending on the volatile Florida weather and issues that might arise before the rocket is supposed to return to the pad on August 18.

“We’re going to be careful,” said Mr Free, head of exploration systems development.

At 322 feet, the rocket and Orion capsule are taller than the Statue of Liberty.

If Orion’s trip to the Moon and back goes well, astronauts could climb aboard in 2023 for a lunar loop-around and actually land in 2025.

Astronauts last explored the Moon in 1972. The first of the 12 moonwalkers, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, stepped onto the dusty grey surface on July 20, 1969, while Michael Collins orbited the moon.

Mr Aldrin, 92 – the sole survivor of the three, noted the anniversary in a tweet: “Neil, Michael & I were proud to represent America as we took those giant leaps for mankind. It was a moment which united the world and America’s finest hour.”

