Guess who's back? Beloved Offaly festival back in-person after two years

After two years of online and hybrid events, the Scripts Ireland’s Playwriting Festival is back in person in Offaly with a jam-packed programme.

The festival takes place from July 7 to July 10 in Birr Co. Offaly.

This innovative playwriting festival features a host of exciting performances and workshops for lovers of theatre - those who want to create, perform, and watch live new theatre in the beautiful surroundings of a heritage town.

Live performances include Bloody Yesterday by Deirdre Kinehan, Wake by Irene Kelleher, Looking for América by Janet Moran and an exclusive new work called Promenade Performance created especially for the festival in collaboration with Birr Stage Guild. Jay Ryan’s Living with a Fairy is also on the schedule for family audiences.

Earlier this year, Scripts received a record-breaking number of entries (over 130) to its call for submissions for new short plays. This year’s selected writers are Tony Doyle, Sarah McKenna Dunne and Jacqueline Corrigan & Robert Webster.

They will receive a week of mentorship with award-winning Offaly writer Eugene O’Brien during the festival. Then, all three plays will be performed as rehearsed readings by a team of professional actors at the Scripts headline event, Nurtured New Works at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday 10 July at 4pm.

The winning play will be chosen by a distinguished panel including playwright Christian O’Reilly and Fishamble’s Gavin Kostick. Scripts also continues to collaborate with our national theatre, The Abbey, to support its winning playwright.

This July, there will also be the unveiling of the very first George B. Miller Award, a new collaboration by Scripts and Youth Theatre Ireland. The selected writers will see their new plays for 11-14 year-olds performed for the very first time as live readings during the festival.

For those who want to learn more about the art of playwriting, Fishamble’s Gavin Kostick and playwright Chrisitian O’Reilly will deliver workshops focusing on new writing.

Former Scripts winner Lesley Conroy will host Family Proofing Your Arts Practice: A workshop on creative solutions to challenges facing parenting artists at Birr Library. David Walsh from Open Minds will also facilitate Unconscious Bias, exploring the way unconscious bias operates and help participants identify it and understand barriers to truly inclusive creativity.

For the full programme and some exciting special ticket offers, visit www.scriptsireland.com