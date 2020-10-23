Hygiene Promise Programme award for Offaly hair salon

The Hair by Design team were delighted to receive the Hygiene Promise Programme Award 2020 from the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation Ireland (the first Salon in Offaly to receive it).

Like all businesses coming back from a lockdown, they introduced and followed protocols and added safety measures (Screens, PPE, Sanitizers, coat covers, temperature checks and HSE Track and Trace).

Triona Roe said the team would like to take the opportunity to thank all the clients for their continued support and friendship.