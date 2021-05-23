SHOCKING: Look at the state of this trailer Gardaí in Offaly town found on the road
Gardaí in Portarlington came across a vehicle and trailer in such unbelievably bad condition that they were forced to take it off the road.
Pictures taken by the guards and published show a trailer in a terrible state - it had no tyre on one of the wheels. The vehicle towing the trailer wasn't fit to be on the road either.
Gardaí issued a statement afterwards.
"Portarlington Garda out and about today (Friday, May 21) seized this vehicle because both the vehicle and trailer are dangerous and defective," said the statement.
