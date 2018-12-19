GALLERY: Two Tullamore teams qualify for National Science Table Quiz Final

Swipe or use the arrow to scroll through the gallery

Two Tullamore teams have qualified for the National Science Table Quiz Final following for the Midland Regional Science Quiz (Irish Science Teachers Association) hosted by the Department of Life and Physical Sciences, AIT recently.

Tullamore was well represented with teams from Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore College and the Sacred Heart School. Competition was fierce with nine teams within four marks of the winning score. This was the Midlands round of the National Science Table Quiz for Secondary School students of Science Subjects Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Thirty two teams took part from roughly fifteen schools locally with the top four teams representing the region in the national final which will be held on TCD. It included teams from Athlone, Moate, Ballinasloe, Ballymahon, Longford, Tullamore, Mullingar and Strokestown. The top four teams will represent the Midlands in the National finals in TCD.

The winning team was from the Moate Community School (Ronan Murphy, Fiona Broderick and Nathan Farrelly) with the Marist college placed second (TJ Okodugha, Sebastian Klosowski and Ian O’Rourke) and Joint third places were two teams from Tullamore College Tony Moran, Enda Healion, Cillian Fogarty and Cian O Mahony, Ciara Glynn and Rabha Joyce)

Other teams that were well placed included teams from Colaiste Choilm and Sacred Heart School. Our Lady’s Bower, Moate Community School, Marist college teams and Athlone Community College. Other Midland schools represented were Mercy School, Ballymahon, Scoil Mhuire, Strokestown, Wilson’s Hospital, St Mel’s College and Scoil Mhuire, Longford, Scoil Mhuire, Strokestown and Ard Scoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe.

Thanks were extended to those who helped out in the organising and running of this annual quiz including, ISTA members Seamus Donnelly Scoil Mhuire, Strokestown, Irene O Sullivan, Moate Community School, AIT caretaking and administrative staff and Science staff and students Dr Antoinette Sweeney and Danielle Moore.

The National Finals take place on next Saturday in TCD.