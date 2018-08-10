FRIDAY FLASHBACK: The last installment in our series of pictures from Grads Past in Offaly
It has been a long two week trip down memory lane
We are have finally come to the end of our long trip down memory lane through Grads Past in Offaly and we are signing off with the biggest haul of the lot with 70 pictures in today's offering....
This is the last one of our ten galleries but you can check out the previous galleries at the links below.
In total we have published over 350 pictures spanning grads from 2000 all the way up to 2011.
EDITOR'S NOTE: There may be some of these pictures that have appeared in previous galleries but sure you'll forgive us that..... It's been a long two weeks.....
