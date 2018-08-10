FRIDAY FLASHBACK: The last installment in our series of pictures from Grads Past in Offaly

We are have finally come to the end of our long trip down memory lane through Grads Past in Offaly and we are signing off with the biggest haul of the lot with 70 pictures in today's offering....

This is the last one of our ten galleries but you can check out the previous galleries at the links below.

In total we have published over 350 pictures spanning grads from 2000 all the way up to 2011.

EDITOR'S NOTE: There may be some of these pictures that have appeared in previous galleries but sure you'll forgive us that..... It's been a long two weeks.....

Last Monday's Gallery

Last Tuesday's Gallery

Last Wednesday's Gallery

Last Thursday's Gallery

Last Friday's Gallery

This Monday's Gallery

This Tuesday's Gallery

This Wednesday's Gallery

This Thursday's Gallery