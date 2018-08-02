THURSDAY THROWBACK: Another massive batch of pictures from Grads Past in Offaly

Well it looks as if you can't get enough of these galleries of Grads Past in Offaly so we have really raided the archive today and we have a bumper crop of 50 (yes 50) pictures from the archives that cover right across the county.

In fact, such has been the success of our searches, we will be extending the series right into next week...... so you never know who you might see in their glad rags at a Grad...

This is the fourth installment this week and if you have missed the galleries on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, you can check them out by clicking the links below

