Shane Lowry into top 20 at Wells Fargo Championship

Shane Lowry is into the top 20 of the Wells Fargo Championship entering the final round after he shot a four under par 68 on Saturday.

What makes his position on the leaderboard all the more impressive is that after 22 holes, the Offaly golfer was five over par and looked set to be heading home for the weekend.

Since that point however, he has shot more than 100 places up the leaderboard and he is only five shots off the leading entering the final round.

He started like a train in his third round hitting four birdies in his first five holes and he remained at three under for the tournament to the turn. He got to four under or the tournament twice in his back nine but unfortunately he dropped a shot on the last hole.

Still he is well in position to challenge going into the last round and if he continues the form he has shown for the last 32 holes, he has every chance of at least a top 10 finish.

Partick Reed leads the tournament on eight under while Graeme McDowell is also in contention on four under par.