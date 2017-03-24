Clara Community and Family Resource Centre Notes (March 24)

Carers Group

The Carers continuing their 4 week basic Hairdressing course Wed 29 th March at 8pm and continuing every Wednesday until 12 th April. Non- members are welcome for a small fee.

Easter Trail

Takes place on Holy Thursday – 13th April 2017. The Easter trail will take place in Mannering’s from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday 13th April and is open to children of all ages, accompanied by Adults. The trail will be around the pitch and there will also be small games to take part in. At the end is an Easter egg for every child that’s takes place. Cost €2 per child and €5 is 3 or more children. Wear comfortable clothes. Please book at Centre

Easter Workshops with Parental Participation

Places are free but booking is essential. The workshops run from 2pm to 4pm on Monday 10 th April and Tuesday 11 th April and slightly longer on Wednesday 12th April as a trip is being organised. Contact the Centre for further details. Interested in upskilling on the use of your smart phone: If you are interested please leave your name at the Centre as we are considering running a course on “Making the most of your iPhone or smartphone.”

Triple P Teen Group Programme

Continuing at the Centre on Monday nights from 7.30pm to 9.30pm for 7 weeks. This free programme gives you tips and strategies to help parents cope positively with the challenges of raising a teenager.

Family Carers Ireland

If you have an interest in work in the “caring sector”, please contact Sheila Kinsella at 086 0208507 or 057 93322920 or email skinsella@familycarersireland.ie

Tubber Set Dancing Classes

Runs every Thursday night at 8.30pm. All welcome. New dancers wanted. Contact Sharleen on 086 3911128.

Clara Women’s Group

Meet every Thursday at 7.30pm. Upcoming activities include

- Clay modelling

- Upholstery

New members are always welcome.

Clara Leading Active Retired

Meet every Wednesday at 2.30pm. The Group are very active and love to play Bowling, Bingo and have day trips away. To join, just call into the centre on Wednesday. New members are always welcome.

Lots to Do Group

Meet every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon. This week there will be a new soft play area to accommodate babies. Why not bring your baby along to have fun with a wide range of educational toys, while you can share tips and enjoy the social aspect of the group

Inspire Group

The group meet on Tuesday mornings from 10am-12pm in the centre. Upcoming events include aromatherapy and cooking.

Youth Club

Is for children from 10 years and the group meet every Tuesday from 7-8pm. The group activities for the coming months include Easter Decorations and Disco.

Youth Zone

Continues every Friday for teenagers in Secondary School. There is a range of physical activities planned for the upcoming weeks.

Carol Nolan TD Advice Clinic

Is now holding clinics at the Clara Family Resource Centre. Her next clinic is on Monday 24 th April between 1pm and 2pm. Her constituency office on Harbour Street, Tullamore is open five days per week from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm. Contact number 083 8579414 or nu1carolnolan@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Counselling Services

Perhaps you’re having difficulties in your life, would it help to talk to somebody? Clara Family Resource Centre offer affordable and confidential bereavement and relationship counselling. This service is located in the centre, to arrange an appointment contact the centre.

Offaly work and learning centre

Provide weekly employment support services every Thursday at the Family Resource Centre by appointment only. To make an appointment contact Vanessa on 087 7413249.

Japanese karate Classes

Tuesdays from 5.45-6.45pm for children in the centre. Also classes for adults on Wednesdays at 7.30pm. These classes help you to become more competent in the areas of self-defense, self-awareness, self-control and self-discipline. Thomas returns to the centre on Tuesday 6th September. Contact sensei Thomas on 086 8948562 for information.

Men’s Shed Group

The group meets every Monday at 2pm in the shed at the resource centre. New members always welcome.

Senior Alert scheme for older people

Are you 65 years of age or over and on a state pension? If so, you qualify for the following security system in your home. For further info please contact the centre.

Warmer Home Scheme

Do you own your own home? Is it built before 2002, are you in receipt of One Parent Family Payment, Family Income Support, Fuel Allowance or on Jobseekers with children under 7. If you would like to have your house Attic insulated, Draught Proofing, Lagging Jackets, Energy Efficient Lighting, and Cavity Wall Insulation. Forms are available in reception. Proof of benefit and proof of home ownership must be submitted with the application.

Mind over Maher Fitness

Conor runs 6 week body transformation programmes, costing €100 or €20 per week for unlimited classes (excluding pilates and karate). For further information contact 087 7502465 or conor.maher90@yahoo.com

Slimming World

Slimming World Clara is open every Monday night in the Scouts Hall at 7.30pm. The members of Slimming world enjoy healthy eating that fits their lifestyle. Please come along and enjoy a cuppa tea with us while we have the craic every Monday night. Call Sharleen 086-3911128

Computer, internet, printer and photocopier use

We have a Computer, Internet Access and printer available for use in the centre for those who need it for a very small fee. We also provide photocopier and scanning service.

Public Notice Board: If you have any information you would like shared within the community e.g. job vacancies , services offered, items for sale, babysitting, advertising community events or any other items needed to advertise please drop them into Centre and we would be happy to display them on our notice board in reception.

