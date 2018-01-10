WATCH: Offaly students investigate why more people don't use self sustainable energy at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Three Tullamore College students spoke to the Offaly Express today at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS about their project.

Jean Carson, Eadaoin Carroll and Glory Omoruyi explored the reasons why more people don't use self sustainable energy at home.

PICTURED: Eadaoin Carroll, Jean Carson and Glory Omoruyi from Tullamore College at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition (Photo: Justin Kelly)

They discussed the barriers, including cost effectiveness and awareness.

Scroll back up to watch the girls as they outline their excellent project.