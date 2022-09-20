WATCH: Irish TikTok star with over 2 million followers at Ploughing Championships

TikTok star Eoin Reardon, who goes by CaptainBusyBollocks on the social media platform, spoke with reporter Tom Byrne at the 2022 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.
The Cork native currently has 2.1 million followers and his videos have become popular thanks to his crafty woodwork skills.
@pintofplane Replacing the wooden handle on the pin hammer I use to adjust planes #woodworking #ireland #handtools #froe #satisfying #splitting #rivving #busy #vintage #antique #hammer ♬ original sound - CaptainBusyBollocks
Watch the interview below:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.