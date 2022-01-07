WATCH: Snow continuing to fall with wet weather on the way according to latest Met Eireann forecast for Ireland

Snow is continuing to fall across Offaly this morning as a Met Eireann Snow and Ice Warning remains in place until 11am.

According to Met Eireann, it will be unsettled, with rain or blustery showers over the weekend but becoming milder and more settled towards the end of the period.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Friday

Scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow will be prolonged and persistent for a time in parts of the west and south with some treacherous driving conditions. Isolated thunderstorms and hail showers too. During the afternoon, showers will tend to die out however rain will push in the south and west. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in the north and east, milder in the south and west with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, stronger around the southwest coastline.

Rain will spread eastwards across the country on Friday night turning heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest with a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees during the evening in the north and east but a milder 4 to 8 degrees in the south and west. Milder conditions, accompanying the rain will extend across the country overnight, as south to southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Saturday

Rain will quickly clear on Saturday morning with sunny spells and showers following from the west, hail with isolated thunderstorms are possible, while some may turning to sleet through the evening hours. While the day will start mild temperatures will drop through the day with early afternoon highs of 4 to 7 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Showers will become confined to western and northern coastal counties on Saturday night with long dry periods and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally, holding a little milder near Atlantic coasts.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Sunday

Apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest at first it will be a mostly dry start to the day. However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, but becoming milder during the evening as moderate southeasterly winds veer southwesterly.

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle mainly along western and northern coasts on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees early, with temperatures rising through the night as southwest winds increase moderate to fresh.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Monday

Mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the west during the morning, extending eastwards during the afternoon. After a mild start afternoon highs will range from 9 to 13 degrees but cooling through the afternoon with fresh southwest winds veering westerly and moderating by evening. The rain will clear on Monday evening with scattered showers following into the northwest overnight.