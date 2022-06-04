WATCH: Garda investigation underway after referee accosted at minor match in the Midlands

A Garda investigation is underway following an alleged assault at a Laois minor club football match on Monday.
The incident is understood to relate to a league game between Portarlington and Stradbally Parish Gaels which had to be abandoned.
Gardai said in a statement: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault at a sports ground in Portarlington, Co Laois on Monday 30th May at approximately 7:00pm. Inquiries are ongoing.”
Laois GAA has said it will review the referee’s report when in receipt of same and thereafter, take action as appropriate and permitted under its disciplinary procedures.
By using farmer-used Apps and AI technician devices, it ensures the best and balanced matings are made by Irish dairy females
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.