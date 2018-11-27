WATCH: Offaly chimney service Christmas advert will melt your heart

Hot on the heels of the now-viral Christmas ad from JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Banagher, another Offaly business has produced an emotional short film for the festive period.

Gill Chimney Services, based in Tullamore, are the latest to dip their toe in the Christmas advert pool, and once again, Offaly has surely outdone the famous John Lewis offering for 2018.

The clip, posted on Gill Chimney Services' Facebook page last week, has already collected 16,000 views and is certainly tugging at the heartstrings.

The ad shows a pair of siblings preparing for the arrival of the man himself, Santa Claus, but before they can go to bed content on Christmas Eve, they want to make sure their chimney was clear for Santa.

They called in Darren Gill from Gill Chimney Services to carry out an inspection, giving the chimney the all-clear for Christmas Eve.

