WATCH: Heartwarming moment Offaly group gives incredible gift to cancer patient

Offaly woman Angela Mahon and her online community of mothers at Truzees made one cancer patient's year in recent weeks by presenting her with a gift worth over €2,000.

Truzees banded together to run the, 'A Very Mummy Christmas' giveaway, asking people to nominate mothers who deserve that little break in their lives.

Angela Delee-Kiely was nominated secretly by her husband Thomas, and whisked her away to the Tullamore Court Hotel once he found out she had won.

Angela Mahon and her team surprised the Limerick mother, who was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, unveiling a host of prizes, including products, a meal for two and a complete makeover.

She was shocked and uttered "oh my god" as Angela revealed her prize and that she had been nominated by her doting husband without her knowledge.

Tullamore woman Angela Mahon described their winner as a "very special mum" while the winner took to social media afterwards to thank Truzees.

"Thanks so much Truzees for such an amazing time. You are fab ladies, I enjoyed every minute of it."

"To my amazing husband Thomas for the nomination and also thanks to all who gave such beautiful prizes and to Tullamore Court Hotel for the beautiful room," she added.

Scroll back up and take a watch as Angela receives her incredible prize.