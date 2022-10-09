WATCH: Taoiseach says 'whole country is in mourning' as visits Creeslough in wake of 'shocking' tragedy

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, visited the scene of a devastating explosion in Creeslough, where ten people have lost their lives.

On Saturday evening, Mr Martin met with members of the emergency services at the Applegreen service station, where the tragedy unfolded on Friday afternoon.

He said that support services must be made available in the long-term to aid locals in the stunned community. Four men, three women, a teenage boy, a teenage girl and a young girl described as being of ‘primary school age’ were killed in the blast.

A search operation at the scene has concluded and no further casualties have been located. Mr Martin said he was met by ‘deep sadness and a terrible silence’ as he entered the stunned north Donegal town.

“It is a sad day for Creeslough, but this can be felt the length and breadth of the country,” Mr Martin said. “The entire nation is mourning. It is truly shocking and tragic.”

Mr Martin was accompanied by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue; Councillor Liam Blaney, the Mayor of Donegal; Donegal County Council Chief Executive, John McLaughlin; Senator Niall Blaney; and Councillor Micheál Naughton.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill have also arrived in Creeslough. Mr Martin praised the community efforts of the people from Creeslough and neighbouring towns and villages, who worked around the clock.

He said: “Those values of community will hopefully enable people to cope. The very strong community values are so evident here. One is greeted with a terrible silence, reflecting an enormous loss on a scale that no-one can comprehend.”

Emergency services, he said, spoke ‘very lovingly of volunteers in the local community, who worked incredibly long hours at the scene’.

“There is enormous trauma in the community,” he said. “It is by being with the people that we can support this community and work with them. We must make sure that a full range of supports is provided and ensure that they remain for the longer term.”