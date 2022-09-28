WATCH: Offaly TikTok star, farmer Tierna Maguire on farming, teaching and more

Offaly's Tierna Maguire is a rising Tik Tok star who is also a farmer and teacher.
Tierna was at the National Ploughing Championships last week and she spoke to Siobhan Donohoe about her busy life as a Tik Toker, teacher and farmer.
You can follow Tierna on Tik Tok by CLICKING HERE
Pictured outside Corville House where he was born in 1953 before being sent for adoption to Chicago is Patrick McDermott, who was accompanied by his wife Dr. Bianca McDermott, who came to Roscrea
Two men are to appear in court charged following two separate public order incidents in Longford town at the weekend
