WATCH: Huge tail backs in Tullamore as traffic comes to a halt due to National Ploughing Championships

Traffic is at a standstill again this morning in Tullamore due to the volume of traffic heading to the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in Laois.
Traffic is backing up from the roundabout on the bypass at the N80 to Portlaoise all the way past Cappincur and back out the Kilbeggan Road. Gardai are directing traffic on the roundabouts on the bypass.
The tailbacks on the bypass are having a knock on effect in the town with traffic backing up on approaches to the bypass.
Today is the second day of the National Ploughing Championships with the final day of the event due to take place on Thursday.
