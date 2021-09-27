WATCH: Firefighters continue battling Glenisk blaze

FIREFIGHTERS were confident this evening the devastating blaze at the Glenisk organic yogurt factory in Offaly was under control.
More than 30 fire service staff were working on the site at Newtown, Killeigh following the emergency call shortly after 11am on Monday.
The Cleary family controlled company, a leading producer of organic yogurt for Ireland and abroad, estimate the cost of the damage at some €20m.
Fifty staff working at the facility were successfully evacuated when the fire alarm went off and fire brigade units from Tullamore, Edenderry, Clara and Portarlington rushed to tackle the inferno which engulfed manufacturing plant, storage facilities and offices at the Glenisk complex.
