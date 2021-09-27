WATCH: Plumes of smoke in the sky as firefighters tackle Gelnisk blaze

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a major fire at the Glenisk plant in Offaly.
The fire alarm sounded at about 11am this morning at the Glenisk organic yogurt manufacturing facility at Killeigh, Tullamore and all 50 staff were immediately evacuated.
Gardaí and the Offaly Fire Service are asking the public to avoid the area surrounding the Glenisk plant in Killeigh as they deal with a large fire at the site.
In a statement to the Offaly Express, the Offaly Fire & Rescue Service said it was still dealing with what it called "a substantial fire at Glenisk Organic Dairy in Newtown, Killeigh, Co Offaly."
Units from Tullamore, Edenderry, Clara and Portarlington are in attendance and 34 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, according to a spokesperson.
