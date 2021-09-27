BREAKING: Huge fire engulfs Glenisk plant in Offaly
A large fire has broken out at the Glenisk plant in Killeigh, Co Offaly, this afternoon, Monday, September 27.
Emergency services, including gardaí, paramedics and fire personnel, rushed to the scene at lunchtime where thick black smoke can be seen rising from the facility.
It is understood a number of staff members are being treated for smoke inhalation. No further injuries have been reported at this time.
More as we get it...
