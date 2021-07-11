WATCH: Harry Kane in shock transfer to Offaly club

Amid interest from all the world's top clubs, it seems a lowly third division side from Offaly has pulled off the transfer of England captain Harry Kane.
Cloneygowan Celtic pulled out on the stops and even agreed to let Harry cut the grass on the pitch as part of the bumper deal.
Claash Media have produced the skit video for the transfer and we have to say it gave us a tickle. Imagine the Spurs striker lording it in the third division in Offaly.
Any centre backs fancy a pop at him?
