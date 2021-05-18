WATCH: Offaly entrepreneur hopes to see 'Tullamore rise like the phoenix'

Online opportunities must be capitalised on by business in the post-Covid environment an Offalty ecommerce entrepreneur has stressed.

Loughnan Hooper, founder and CEO of Tullamore based Dotser, said businesses needed to stay positive and be willing to open doors to new markets.

"If it doesn't kill you it makes you stronger," said Mr Hooper who added that many Offaly businesses had emerged from the pandemic fighting fit and determined to succeed.

Backing the "Offaly's Back in Business" campaign, the Dotser CEO said Tullamore and Offaly people were resilient and would thrive in the new business environment.