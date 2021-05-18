#offalybackinbusiness
TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day
TWO FOR TODAY: Supporting Offaly businesses every day
To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.
We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!
St Brigid's Credit Union Ltd
Tel:057 93 31196
www.stbrigidscu.ie
St. Brigid's Credit Union Ltd is a member-owned financial institution supporting the financial wellbeing of local people, living and
working in our Common Bond.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on