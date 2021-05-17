WATCH: Tullamore Chamber president urges local support as Offaly gets 'Back In Business'

THE Covid pandemic has changed the business landscape in Offaly and throughout the world "for good", the newly elected President of Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Hanniffy has stated.

Mr Hanniffy said business and in particular, the retail sector faced huge challenges to adapt to the new environment.

But he said that Tullamore had a great opportunity to thrive in the new business landscape and was ideally positioned in the centre of the country with good transport links to the major cities.

Mr Hanniffy has lent his support and that of the Chamber to the Offaly's Back in Business campaign being run by the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and offalyexpress.ie.

