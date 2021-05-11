WATCH: Electric Picnic a possibility as Dr Tony Holohan hopeful

Is it actually time to start believing that Electric Picnic 2021 is going to happen?

Hopes will be rising for the deferred festival in Laois to take place in September, after Dr Tony Holohan expressed his cautious hope today that such mass events can take place this year.

On Virgin Media news this Monday evening May 10, the Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health was asked if music lovers would be able to go to a festival by the end of the summer, and if the All Ireland could take place.

"I'd really love to think so. We'd all like to see these things returning to our personal lives as well as to society.

"When we think it is safe to do so, we'd be very happy to recommend in favour of those. The more progress we can make in keeping this disease down with the public health measures and getting more and more people to take up the vaccine opportunity when it comes to them, the better the chance of returning to those things safely and as soon as possible," Dr Holohan said.



The 2020 Electric Picnic was cancelled due to the pandemic, with all the 70,000 tickets already sold out. Many people opted to hold over their tickets for this year, which is still set to take place, from September 3 to 5.