WATCH: Another fantastic Jerusalema Challenge from an Offaly Community Nursing Unit
The Jerusalema Dance craze in Offaly shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Getting in on the challenge, Birr Community Nursing Unit were delighted to get in on the recent Jerusalema Challenge earlier this week.
Sending virtual love to all of their loved ones, they were delighted to be able to get involved and said a huge thank you to everyone to took up the challenge.
BCNU takes on #jerusalemachallenge sending virtual love to all our loved ones with the help of @adventures_wad , huge thanks to everyone for getting involved, we are very proud!!! ❤️ @1Paulak @VirginMediaNews @Midlands103 @Offaly_Express @rtenews @MidlandTrib @HSELive pic.twitter.com/fKBH2jee4d— Bróna McCormack (@brobromacoco) February 17, 2021
