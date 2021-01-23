WATCH: Heavy snow falling across parts of Offaly this evening with more on the way

Heavy snow is falling across parts of Offaly this evening and is already lying on the ground with more on the way tonight.

By the morning, there could be significant accumulations across parts of the county.

A Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning is in place for tonight from Met Eireann which warns of falls of hail, sleet and snow. Icy and hazardous conditions.

The forecast for tonight is for the weather to be cold and icy with a widespread sharp frost tonight. A band of wintry showers will continue to extend northeastwards across the country tonight, giving falls of sleet and snow in many areas with some accumulations. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees in light breezes, but freshening in places by morning.

There will be further wintry showers, especially across eastern counties, tomorrow with further accumulations expected.