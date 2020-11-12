WATCH: Westmeath school's amazing new video
A day in the life of Mercy Secondary School Kilbeggan
A MIDLANDS school launched a promotional video on its open night on Thursday.
'A Day in the Life' depicts a typical day in Mercy Secondary School Kilbeggan, with masked students arriving in the morning and going about their business indoors, outdoors, in practical and theory subjects.
Students at the co-educational school in Co Westmeath, which also attracts pupils from just across the boundary in Offaly, give a running commentary on their work and activities during an information-packed video which provides a fascinating look inside educational life in the world of Covid.
