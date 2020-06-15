WATCH: Here's what you will have to do to queue to shop at Penneys reopening in Midlands today

They are expecting crowds today at a Penneys in the Midlands if the elaborate queuing system outside is anything to go by.

Many Penneys opened last week but the ones located in Shopping Centres had to wait until today to open their doors.

The one in the Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise are among them.

After the queuing scenes when its flagship branches opened, the retail giant has taken extraordinary measures in Portlaoise.

Watch the video above taken on Monday morning before the shop even opened to see what we mean.

It could be a long wait if they get the crowds they are expecting.