Doors set to open for more shops in Offaly shopping centre on Monday

The doors are set to open for more shops in The Bridge Centre Shopping Centre in Tullamore on Monday.

While the majority of retail outlets could open last Monday, those in shopping centres had to wait until tomorrow (Monday, June 15) under Phase 2 of the government's plan to reopen the country.

Some businesses in the Bridge Centre remained open throughout the lock down as they were essential but as of Monday, all retail outlets in the Bridge Centre will be open for business. The restaurant, hairdresser and barber will remain closed for the time being.