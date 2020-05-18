WATCH: How much do you know about the flower featured on the Offaly crest?

To mark the start of Biodiversity Week, John Feehan has produced a very engaging, four and a half minute clip, describing bog rosemary which is featured on the Offaly county crest and saying how it got its name.

This is part of the Wildflowers of Offaly series that Offal Heritage are working on with John Feehan to produce and host on the Offaly Heritage YouTube channel.

The channel provides information with field trips ruled out, developing a resource available to all online.

Find out more here: www.youtube.com/user/offalyheritage/