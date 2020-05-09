WATCH: House in flames following alleged arson attack in estate in Leitrim

Investigations are continuing into a number of fires which occurred in Kinlough, Co Leitrim, just across the Donegal county boundary, in the last 24 hours.

Here is video of a blaze which impacted two houses in a ghost housing estate at 5.20pm on Thursday, May 7.

Emergency services attended and the blaze was quickly brought under control.

However Leitrim's Fire Services have confirmed they were again called to a on Friday at the same location at around 6.45am.