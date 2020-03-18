WATCH: Offaly drama school owner's 70 activities to do with kids at home
Lauren Pidgeon, the proprietor of Little Theatre School of Drama in Portarlington and Mountmellick, has come up with a list of 70 activities to do at home with your children during the current coronavirus shutdown.
Lauren, along with her little boy, Noel Kelly, shared a video and a list of things they've come up with over the last few days.
"I’m really missing my students and I’m not sure when I can start back again," Lauren said.
You can watch the video and get involved above. See the list below:
1. Board games
2. Fashion show
3. Cake making
4. Bubbles
5. Meditation
6. Football
7. Singsong
8. Dress up
9. Painting
10. Make a fort
11. Go for a walk
12. Rock paper scissors
13. Makeover on mammy
14. Face mask
15. Cup of tea
16. Snuggles
17. Picking flowers
18. Making bracelets
19. Clean up
20. Dancing - have a disco
21. Make shadow shapes
22. Reading
23. Paper airplanes
24. Indoor picnic
25. Lego building contest
26. Look at old pictures
27. Indoor obstacle course
28. Jigsaw
29. Sock puppets
30. Play dough
31. Play shop
32. Science experiments
33. Take silly pictures
34. FaceTime family
35. Make up a secret language
36. Learn the alphabet in sign language
37. Have a birthday party for your favourite toy
38. Indoor water fun
39. Play hide and seek
40. Finger paint
41. The “Yes OR no” game
42. Improve your Irish
43. Yoga for kids videos on YouTube
44. Sensory games
45. Make a scrapbook
46. Bake off
47. Dance off
48. Origami
49. Treasure hunt
50. Graffiti the footpath with chalk
51. Gardening
52. Make a mud kitchen in the garden
53. Toast marshmallows
54. Make pom poms out of wool
55. Keep a balloon in the air as long as you can
56. The floor is LAVA!
57. Listen to a kid’s podcast or audiobook
58. Cut and create new clothes for your toys from your old clothes
59. Have a wardrobe clear out
60. Make a time capsule of this time
61. Interview family members!
62. Write a script
63. Can you draw/ paint with your feet?
64. Can you skip 100 skips without stopping?
65. Press flowers with some heavy books
66. Play cinema, make tickets, turn lights off, make popcorn!
67. Outdoor races! Egg and spoon, three-legged!
68. Build a bug hotel
69. Find three toys to give to charity
70. Make a collage from old magazines/ cards
