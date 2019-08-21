WATCH - Tullamore singer looking forward to theatre gig

Hubert Murray, a folk and roots singer-songwriter from Tullamore, who works at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, is set to cross the Laois-Offaly border to entertain next month.

He promises a night of folk and original music when he plays a show at the Mezzanine in the Dunamaise Arts Centre on September 6.

Joining him on stage will be two members of Irish Persian fusion band, Navá with Paddy Kiernan, on five-string banjo, and on double bass, Niall Hughes.

The Dunamaise says Hubert's songs feature lost loves, inner demons, compulsive liars and daydreamers, rounded out with a masterful hand over the fretboard.

It's said that Hubert’s performances embody all that is best in modern roots music, combining energy, soul and storytelling.

Watch the video of his song Courage above to catch of flavour of what's in store.