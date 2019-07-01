MONDAY MEMORY: Watch the absolute scenes when Shane Lowry won the Irish Open as an amateur

With the Irish Open taking place this week in Lahinch, we'd thought we'd take a trip back to 2009 for our Monday memory when a young and fresh-faced amateur golfer won his national Open.

The golfer in question of course was Offaly's own Shane Lowry and he had the whole country celebrating when he defeated Robert Rock in a play-off in Baltray.

The scenes when Shane holed the winning putt were unbelievable and would not be repeated anywhere in the world as supporters charged on to the green to celebrate the amazing achievement. Among the crowd was Rory McIlroy with a bottle of champagne to douse the newly crowned champions.

Ten years after that success, Shane is among the favourites this week in Lahinch as he looks to repeat this incredible achievement of ten years ago.

