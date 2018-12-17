WATCH: There's a truly spectacular display of Christmas lights on this Offaly home

We have been looking for your best lit up house for Christmas in Offaly and we think we may have found it. In fact we may have come across the best decorated house in the country.

This is a video of Ogie Moran's house in Banagher which was sent in by 'his comrades' at Midland Boxcercise Gym in Banagher. As the video progresses we see more and more and more and more Christmas lights. Truly a spectacular display.

But is this house the best? Have you seen better? Have you done better? If you can beat this, send us a message using the button below or e-mail news@offalyexpress.ie.