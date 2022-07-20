Search

20 Jul 2022

Property watch: An opportunity to own a 160-year-old church for an amazing price

Reporter:

David Power

20 Jul 2022 4:03 PM

Would you like to live in your very own Gothic Revival Church, with grounds featuring flowers and trees?

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to browse through the gallery of pictures

Architecturally designed with its own tower, this historic Gothic Revival Church of Ireland church is located in Kildorragh Glebe, just outside Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, and is now on the market for €99,500.

Designed by Welland & Gillespie, architects to the Ecclesiastical Commissioners, the church was built in 1862 and has retained many of the materials from the original build.

The interior of the property is described by Daft.ie as a blank canvas waiting for the next custodian with vision and inspiration to bring out the very best that this historic site deserves.

The church is located on just over an acre of land, with excellently kept grounds. The property is noted for its beautifully crafted stone wall which borders the entire road frontage, and is a fitting signifier to the prestige and importance of this site.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media