POLL: Who would you like to see as the next kit sponsor for the Irish football team?

O'Neills
Nike
Adidas
Puma
Errea
Hummel
Macron
Kappa
Castore
Diadora
Jako
Today marked the end of the FAI's relationship with JACC Sports Distributors Limited, a company which runs the Umbro and New Balance franchises in Ireland.
In a statement, the FAI said: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that it has today terminated its sponsorship agreement with JACC Sports Distributors Limited, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.
"The FAI would like to thank JACC Sports for all its support to the Association over the years and wishes it all the best in the future.
"The Association respects the confidentiality of the parties and will not be making any further comment on this matter."
The question now remains, who would you like to see produce the next Republic of Ireland jersey?
VOTE ABOVE!
