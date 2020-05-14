VOTE: It's time to crown the best chipper in Offaly!

The Offaly Express is continuing to use the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

We started with pubs last week as Giltraps in Kinnitty emerged as the winner on 26% of the votes. Now, it's the turn of the county chippers keeping us all fed during the lockdown with efficient deliveries.

Over the coming week, we will crown Offaly's best chipper, hairdresser, barber, restaurant and many more with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then vote in our online poll.

This poll to crown the best chipper in Offaly will close at 11pm on Sunday, May 17.

