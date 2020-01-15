POLL: What will decide how you vote in Election 2020?
POLL: What is the main issue for you for Election 2020?
Health
Housing & Homelessness
Education
The Economy
The Party Leader
Taxation Policy
Social Welfare Policy
A United Ireland
Childcare Costs
The Candidate Themselves
Environmental Issues
Honesty and Integrity
With the starting gun now fired for the General Election, a number of issues will be debated and discussed over the next three weeks.
However what is the factor that is most important to you when it comes to making up your mind when you go to vote. Simply make your choice from the list above.
Polling day is February, Saturday 8.
