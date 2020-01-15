POLL: What will decide how you vote in Election 2020?

POLL: What is the main issue for you for Election 2020?

Health

Housing & Homelessness

Education

The Economy

The Party Leader

Taxation Policy

Social Welfare Policy

A United Ireland

Childcare Costs

The Candidate Themselves

Environmental Issues

Honesty and Integrity

With the starting gun now fired for the General Election, a number of issues will be debated and discussed over the next three weeks. 

However what is the factor that is most important to you when it comes to making up your mind when you go to vote. Simply make your choice from the list above. 

Polling day is February, Saturday 8.