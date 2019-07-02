VOTE: Get your votes in now to crown Offaly's Best Beard!

VOTE: Get your votes in now to crown Offaly's Best Beard!

Wes Keane

Niall Kavanagh

David Foley

Edmond Reynolds

Michael Buckley

TJ Moore

Gerard Eady

Martin McDonagh

Glen Conroy

Graham Morrissey

Buddy Loonam

Jack Brereton

Jonathan Bell

Michael Hough

Ryan Dempsey

Sean O'Reilly

The Offaly Express has teamed up with www.beardsmith.ie to find Offaly's Best Beard and we have a superb prize to give away to the winner, a superb hamper of all natural beard products courtesy of www.beardsmith.ie. 

The nominations we received showed there are some fantastic beards in Offaly and now it is over to you to decide which one is the best. Simply vote for your favourite beard and we will announce the winner next Monday.

You can check out all Beardsmith's wonderful array of beard-related products on their website www.beardsmith.ie or check them out on Facebook or Instagram @beardsmithbeardcare or on Twitter @MattBeardsmith. 

All products are made in Kerry using natural ingredients and traditional techniques - the entire range is chemical free.