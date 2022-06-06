IRELAND WEATHER: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland is not very summery at all!!!!

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland is not very summery at all with the weather set to become quite unsettled through the rest of the week with wet and blustery conditions at times.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, there will be some sunny spells on Tuesday but scattered showers are expected from the get-go in the west on Tuesday morning. Some showers will extend over the northern half of the country by the middle of the day with a few heavy falls possible.

Meanwhile cloud will increase over the south with more showery outbreaks of rain extending from the southwest during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

Showery outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards across the country overnight on Tuesday, clearing from most areas before dawn with clear spells and a few showers following. Remaining rather warm or humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees in most areas with some mist and hill fog possible as light to moderate variable winds become mostly westerly by morning.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, any lingering rain will clear the northeast early on Wednesday morning leaving sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest in the east, in moderate westerly winds.

Showers will die out early on Wednesday night becoming largely dry with clear spells for a time. Cloud will increase from the southwest as the night goes on with patchy light rain or drizzle developing at times in the west. Another mild night with lows of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that it will be mostly cloudy on Thursday while also becoming windy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country from the Atlantic. The rain will become persistent for a time especially in the west. A clearance to sunny spells will follow by evening but it will remain quite windy. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh and blustery south to southwest winds.

Most areas will have a dry night on Thursday night with clear spells, however blustery showers will affect the western coastal counties. Remaining quite a muggy night with lows not dropping below 10 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

According to Met Eireann, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday, heaviest in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Low pressure near Ireland will continue to bring showery conditions in a moderate westerly airflow over the weekend, with highs in the mid to high teens.