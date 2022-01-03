IRELAND WEATHER: Snow and wintry showers in Met Eireann forecast as temperatures set to drop in coming days

After an end to the year that saw temperatures in the mid teens, the weather is set to change this week with snow, sleet and hail in Met Eireann forecast with temperatures also set to drop.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, temperatures are set to drop below freezing at night time as the week progresses with falls of sleet, snow and hail possible.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Monday will be breezy with outbreaks of rain developing across north Ulster this morning, gradually pushing south across Ulster and Connacht today. Elsewhere, there will be a mix of bright spells and scattered showers. Maximum afternoon temperatures generally ranging 7 to 10 degrees but turning colder across north Ulster by late afternoon. Fresh and gusty southwest winds will veer northerly in northern counties during the afternoon.

During Monday evening and early ton Monday night, showery rain will continue to push south over the country whilst clearer and much colder conditions extend across northern counties as the rain clears. Falls of sleet and hill snow are possible for a short time across parts of south Leinster and east Munster. A cold night with frost and patches of ice forming in some areas with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a cold and bright day with frost clearing in the morning. There will be long sunny spells and just a few rain or hail showers pushing in across east Ulster. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be dry with mostly clear skies. Lowest temperatures of minus 2 to plus 2 degrees with a widespread sharp frost developing in light to moderate westerly breezes. Cloud will build over parts of the west later in the night, with the chance of some light rain developing in the southwest towards morning.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be a cold, frosty start to Wednesday with sunny spells developing. Overall it will be a largely dry day with just some coastal showers. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes, backing southerly later. During the evening, cloud will thicken from the west with rain developing on western coasts on Wednesday night, extending eastwards across the country overnight along with strengthening southerly winds. The rain will be heavy in places with localised flooding possible. Lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees, coldest in the eastern half of the country early in the night.

Thursday will be a windy day with rain clearing eastwards through the morning, followed by widespread blustery showers of rain, sleet and hail. Highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees early in the day, then turning colder again as the rain clears in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, with onshore gales on Atlantic coasts.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Friday will be mostly dry for much of the country for much of the day, with showers confined to coasts of the west and north. A moderate southwest to west wind will be fresh on coasts and temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees in the afternoon and between plus 2 and plus 4 degrees overnight.

Met Eireann says current indications suggest a wet and breezy day on Saturday with a drier and calmer day in store for Sunday.