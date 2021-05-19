Met Eireann issues weather warnings as stormy weather set to hit Ireland in coming days

Met Eireann has issued a number of weather warnings as stormy weather is set to hit Ireland in the coming days.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann is warning that from midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, southerly winds, later veering westerly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h. Higher gusts possible in coastal areas

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann is warning that from midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, there will be rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm with some localised flooding. Highest totals in mountainous areas

Status Yellow - ⚠️ Wind & Rainfall Warning ⚠️



To view our latest warnings visit our website & click on the relevant tab each day https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9https://t.co/njxY3RB9TQ pic.twitter.com/3i2TpLwx6H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 19, 2021

There is also a Yellow Marine Warning in place. Southeasterly winds veering westerly will reach gale force 8 at times on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching strong gale force 9 from Carnsore Point to Roches Point to Loop Head. The gale warning is for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea from 1am on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

There is a Status Orange Storm force warning from Mizen Head to Valentia. This warning is in place from 10am on Thursday until 7pm on Thursday