More winter weather on the way as Met Eireann issues new series of Weather Warnings for Ireland

More snow and freezing temperatures are on the way as Met Eireann issues new series of Weather Warnings for Ireland for tonight.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Ireland for today. Met Eireann is warning of sattered falls of sleet, snow and hail continuing for the rest of today with icy and hazardous conditions. The warning is valid until 7pm.

Separately Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Low Temperature and Ice warning for Ireland. Met Eireann is warning that there will icy and very cold weather tonight with lowest temperatures of -5 to -2 degrees generally, colder locally.

The warning is in place from 7pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.