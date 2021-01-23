SNOW ALERT: Snow and freezing temperatures on the way for Ireland for the coming days

Met Eireann is warning of a cold and wintry spell that will affect Ireland until Tuesday with snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast with snow starting for some places on Saturday afternoon.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning has been issued for Ireland by Met Eireann. It warns of falls of hail, sleet and snow with icy and hazardous conditions. It comes into place at 6pm on Saturday and runs until noon on Sunday.

According to Met Eireann, during Saturday afternoon and evening an organised band of wintry showers will approach from the Atlantic. Wintry showers will extend gradually northeastwards across Munster and Connacht, bringing falls of snow in places but it'll remain mostly dry elsewhere. Maximum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in mostly light southwest or variable breezes.

Overnight on Saturday night, a band of wintry showers will extend northeastwards across the country giving falls of sleet and snow in many areas with some accumulations. Cold and icy with a widespread sharp frost with minimum temperatures of -4 to zero degrees with light breezes freshening in some areas by morning.

A very cold and icy start on Sunday with snow lying in many areas leading to hazardous conditions on roads and pathways. There will be further hail and snow showers (possibly falling as rain or sleet on windward coasts), especially across eastern counties with further accumulations expected. Wintry showers will become more scattered by Sunday afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Maximum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with a moderate northwest breeze developing.

Cold with a widespread frost and icy patches forming early in the night. Wintry showers of sleet or snow with clear spells, showers mainly in the west and north with a lot of dry weather in the east and south. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -3 degrees. Some fog will form in light to moderate westerly winds, although winds will be fresh and gusty on northwest coasts.

There'll be showery outbreaks of rain or sleet during the day mixed with dry and bright intervals. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze. Becoming overcast during the night, with a persistent spell of rain moving into the west towards morning as southerly winds freshen. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees with frost in places.