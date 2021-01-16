Very cold Arctic air in weather forecast for Ireland for coming week

A weather forecaster is warning that very cold 'Arctic air' is set to hit Ireland next week

In its latest post on Facebook, Weather Alerts Ireland states that very cold Arctic air is possible over Ireland next week according to two weather models.

The post reads, "Tomorrow colder air will begin to push over Ireland and this will continue into next week with the exception of Tuesday where warmer air will push in with a low pressure system that will bring rain. This will be followed by colder air once again pushing down from the North again.

"The GFS model and ECWMF model are showing some very cold artic air pushing down over Ireland next weekend."

