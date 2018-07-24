Met Éireann's weather forecast for the rest of the week

Any hint of a return to the heatwave have been banished with Met Éireann's forecast for the rest of this week.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, with bright or sunny spells, but there is a small chance of one or two isolated light showers, the national forecaster warns. Maximum temperatures will be 19 to 22 Celsius, warmest in South Leinster, in light mainly southwesterly breezes.

Tuesday night will be dry, with variable cloud cover. Cooler and fresher than recent nights, with minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 Celsius, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Wednesday will be dry, with sunny spells during the afternoon. It will be quite warm and humid with maximum temperatures 20 to 24 Celsius, in light to moderate southerly winds.

However, Met Éireann are predicting changeable weather for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend, with rain at times.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain extending gradually from the Atlantic during the morning and afternoon, turning heavy in places. Temperatures will range 20 to 23 degrees. It will be breezy with moderate to fresh south to southeast winds.

Friday will be cooler and fresher than Thursday. Rain in eastern coastal areas in the morning will clear and most areas will have good dry spells, but another band of showery rain will extend from the Atlantic during the afternoon and evening. Max. 16 to 21 Celsius, in moderate southerly breezes.

Met Éireann is describing the weekend forecast as "changeable and unsettled." Early indications suggest that Saturday will be mainly dry, with bright spells and a few scattered showers, but more persistent rain will extend from the southwest on Saturday night and into Sunday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.